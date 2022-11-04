Mumbai: Tender for CSMT's redevelopment likely to be awarded in 5 months

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) | File Photo

Mumbai: Tenders for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and 13 other stations will likely be awarded in the next five months. The Railways ministry is accelerating the redevelopment of major stations across India, including CSMT.

The Railway though has said that the timeframe for construction cannot be indicated since it is complex work and involves multiple stake holders and various statutory clearances are required.

Railways ministry believes that the redevelopment of railway stations across the country will have a multiplier effect on the economy with increased job creation and improved economic growth.

Redevelopment plan

Redevelopment of these Stations envisage provision of spacious Roof Plaza, facilities such as food court, waiting lounge, children play area, designated space for local products, etc.

The modification will integrate various modes of transport with Railway Station viz. Metro, Bus, etc. and will also integrate both sides of city with station. The construction of station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities for disabled persons as well, the Railways mentioned in their statement.

"The stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building, having state-of-the-art facilities for passengers. Station redevelopment will create ‘City Centre’ like space at the station for the railway commuters as well as general public," the statement read.