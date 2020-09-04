Mumbai's CSMT to be redeveloped keeping its iconic 1930s look intact

Lohia said that the platform space for the sub-urban railway will be increased and a new terminal for long-distance trains will be constructed, along with a new entry point at the terminus. The official said that there had been no development in the area in the past 50 years so it will be a big change for the area.

"The heritage structure is the biggest attraction for the public, we will remove all those structures which were built after 1930 and make it like a tourist spot. For passengers, it will give a congestion-free entry, world-class amenities, a concourse like waiting area, green building with a divyang friendly construction," he said.

Lohia said that the redevelopment plan has been planned to be completed in two phases in a four year period. Built-in 1888 CST, formerly known as Victoria Terminus (VT), is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a historic railway station located in the heart of Mumbai.