Mumbai: QR-code based gates to be installed at CSMT soon

Soon QR code based automatic gates will be installed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for passengers traveling on long distance trains. Railway officials said it will be a ‘pilot project’ which will be installed in the next two months and if it is successful will be installed at other CR stations from where passengers train terminates.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, CR said the main aim to install automatic gates is to control overcrowding on the platform and passengers with QR code will only be allowed to enter. “By scanning the QR code printed on tickets or code received on mobiles,the passengers can enter through the flap gates at the station,” he said.

Railway officials said introduction of these gates would be helpful during limited operation of train services. “Implementation of controlled gates is possible now when there are less trains operating with low crowds. The study will further help determine how access control can be implemented once train services resume,” he said.

Meanwhile, CR also introduced QR code reader at CSMT and 14 other suburban railway stations, and also increased two suburban services on its Harbour line that provides rail connectivity to Navi Mumbai.

Goel, while addressing a virtual press conference said the scanners installed will be useful for checking the QR code based e-pass issued to essential and emergency service staffers allowed to travel on suburban locals. “So far 1.80 lakh of 3.40 lakh essential and emergency services staff were issued with QR code based cards so far and the remaining staff will be issued those soon,” he said.

“With an aim to reduce overcrowding on suburban locals during peak hours, two suburban services have been started, one each service on up and down direction, from Thursday,” added Goel.

Goel said that the railways will come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for local train travel in consultation with the state authorities before the resumption of full fledged operation of suburban locals in the city.

He, however, said that CR will allow the students appearing for NEET and JEE exams to travel on suburban locals, if the state permits them, while responding to a related question. "If the state government permits them to travel, we don't have an issue," Goel said.

Goel said that the much delayed Thane-Diva additional two railway lines project could be completed before next monsoon, when asked about progress of big ticket projects on CR.

While replying to a question related to announcements inside the suburban locals when those come to halt due to any reasons, Goel, however, did not give any clear deadline for starting announcements inside the locals, though all the existing suburban locals are fitted with public addressing systems.