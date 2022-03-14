Railway authorities get go-ahead for redevelopment of CSMT by Mumbai Heritage Conservative Committee

The Railway authorities have received approval from the Mumbai Heritage Conservative Committee for their permission to enable them to go ahead with the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building. This is among the vital steps to be taken for this Rs 1350 crore plus revamp of the World Heritage site. Now, this proposal will be sent by the Indian Railways to a committee comprising of Niti Aayog for final approvals.

According to officials from Central Railway (CR), only a couple of days ago, the MHCC gave its nod of approval for the redevelopment of the UNESCO World Heritage site of the CSMT building. The Free Press Journal in February had mentioned this stumble-block for the revamp of this railway station into a mass transit hub called Rail-O-Polis.

“This is a major development towards taking the revamp of CSMT station. As part of the next step this proposal will be sent to the Public-Private Partnership Approval Committee that comprises of country’s top planning authorities,” explained a senior CR official.

The railway authorities will also call Request for Query (RFQ)-cum-Request For Proposal (RFP) so as to interest more bidders for revamp of the CSMT railway station. Last January after the evaluation, nine bidders qualified for the redevelopment plan. This will be done as per the new Hybrid Annuity Model that replaced the earlier PPP model. According to railway officials the redevelopment of railway stations, especially CSMT, is closely monitored by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The CSMT is one of the first stations that are under the priority of the rail authorities for redevelopment at a cost of over Rs 1350 crore. The Indian Railways has proposed to lease CSMT for 27 years. The World Heritage CSMT railway station in the grand scheme of things as it shall be made into a point of conjunction for various modes of public transit. It will hold residential and commercial offices with a built-up area of 2.54 lakh sq mts. The suburban rail line at CSMT is likely to be joined by subways and FOBs to connect it with Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 and Wadala-CSMT Metro-11 as well.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:20 PM IST