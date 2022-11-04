Mumbai: Despite good response, BMC struggles to find space for HBT clinics

Mumbai: BMC struggles to find space for HBT clinics | File pic

Mumbai: While the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackarey (HBT) clinics have received a good response since they were started on October 2, the civic body is struggling to find space for more HBT clinics across the city.

BMC has floated an advertisement which wherein it has sought 200 to 2000 sq ft of space for HBT clinics and the last date for submission of applications is November 12. Health officials said they have been struggling for space considering the porta cabin requires more than 1,500 sq ft of space, but are yet to receive any response.

BMC aims to start 200 HBT clinics

Additional municipal commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said, “Our aim is to start 200 HBT clinics by November end, but we have a space crunch. Our team is on the lookout for a larger space which will help set up porta cabins where round-the-clock treatment is made available. As of now, 30,000 citizens have benefited at these centres in a month, which is a good sign for the BMC as their initiative is getting a good response.”

This first-of-its-kind initiative by the BMC under the HBT health centre scheme has 13 such polyclinic-diagnostic centres that run till 4pm. These centres have specialist doctors available on a weekly basis. Also, 28 HBT clinics have been started to serve patients in the evening at dispensaries that so far remained open till noon.

Clinics designed specifically to start in slums

According to a senior health officer, these clinics are designed specifically to start in slums but they are facing a huge space crunch due to which the civic body has decided to rent an apartment to start clinics so that patients get health facilities nearby. “It is difficult to find 600-1,000 sq ft space for porta clinics. Considering the rising footfall, we have decided to start smaller clinics, especially in slum clusters like Dharavi,” he said.

On November 3, a public notice was given through advertisement by the M-East ward inviting applications from those who are ready to rent their premises for the clinic. “We are searching for a space to start HBT polyclinics. We have already started one HBT clinic on our premises. However, due to a shortage of space, we have issued a public notice for getting an apartment on a rent basis,” said assistant municipal commissioner Mahendra Ubale.

Facilities in the HBT clinics

According to reports, as many as 139 medical tests will be provided free of charge at these centres run by the BMC. The polyclinics will work from 7am to 10pm in two shifts. The dispensaries will provide treatment for general ailments, while specialised consultations such as ENT, ophthalmology, paediatrics and gynaecology, will be provided at the HBT polyclinics.

The HBT clinic will handle common ailments, but if the problem is severe and needs the expertise of a gynaecologist or paediatrician, MD medicine, dermatologist, cardiologist, etc, then patients will be referred to the nearest HBT polyclinic. The polyclinics are currently looking to hire ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, paediatricians, gynaecologists and obstetricians, general physicians, orthopaedicians and dermatologists, along with physiotherapists.

