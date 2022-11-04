Navi Mumbai: Rotary Club donates oxygen concentrators to primary health centres in Panvel

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Rotary Club, Panvel Central has given six oxygen concentrators to six primary health centres of the Panvel Municipal Corporation and one sonography machine to the primary health centre 1 in Gaondevi.

The representatives of the Rotary Club handed over these machines at the headquarters in the presence of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

“Oxygen concentrators will be used for patients coming for treatment in the urban primary health centres. They are often found suffering from low oxygen level several. In addition, at least 50 patients were provided with equipment to check oxygen level,” said the civic chief Deshmukh.

He added that the Rotary Club will also provide free servicing of this oxygen concentrator for three years, which will be a boon for the economically weaker people to avail better health facilities.

He further added, “The sonography machine has been provided by the Rotary Club for the examination of the citizens at Nagari Primary Health Center 1 Gaondevi area. Sonography expert doctors from MGM will visit this health center daily from 10am to 1pm for examination of patients. The examination done through the sonography machine will be completely free.”