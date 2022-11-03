Navi Mumbai: PMC approves first list of 3,076 street vendors

Panvel Municipal Corporation |

Navi Mumbai: In order to resolve various issues of hawkers under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh approved the first list of 3,076 hawkers has been finalised by prepared by the City Hawkers’ Committee.

The city hawker's committee have fixed the names after discussing objections and suggestions received from the citizens, and for “development of markets for hawkers, finalising permanent space for hawkers were also discussed,” said a senior civic official.

Approved vendors will be eligible to get loan of 10k, 20k

Now, these approved vendors will be eligible to get a loan of Rs 10,000 in the first phase and later they will be given Rs 20,000 after successful payment of the sanctioned first loan.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Urban Livelihood Mission Manager Vinaya Mhatre, Navnath Thorat, all the members of City Peddler Committee were present

