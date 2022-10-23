Panvel: PMC administration urges to take part in Ease of Living Index 2022

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged residents of the city to take part in the ease of living index 2022 by sharing their thoughts. They can scan the QR code which is available at many places across the city and share their views about the city.

The central government has introduced the ease of living index 2022 where all the citizens can share their opinion about the quality of life in their respective cities.

The survey will be carried out from November 1, 2022, to December 15, 2022. The hashtags like #mycitymypride and #yehmerasheherhai are trending with campaigns. The PMC has also put up its QR code on its social media handles for citizens to access it easily.

The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “the Minister of Urban Affairs is conducting a survey to understand the quality of living and lifestyles of various citizens by getting direct feedback from the citizens. There will be eight parameters through which this index will be surveyed.”

“I urge the citizens from Panvel city to take part in this survey as that is the only way to understand what the citizens think of the city and what changes we need to bring to the city. There will be a set of questions asked about the city in this survey which the citizens will have to answer. I ask all citizens to actively participate in this survey for better administration in all levels of governance,” he added.