Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation's ‘PMC TAX APP’ receives good response from citizens

The mobile app ‘PMC TAX APP’ started by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received a good response from citizens as many citizens are opting to pay their property taxes. The civic body claims that with this app, the civic body has taken an important step towards e-governance.

As part of its innovative initiative called ‘Municipal Corporation at Your Doorstep’ to provide e-facilities to the property holders as well as to save time for the citizens, PMC has developed the app.

According to civic officials, to date, around 4,559 citizens have already downloaded the and paid over Rs 24.49 lakhs property tax use it. A 5 percent rebate on property tax is also offered by the civic body for opting app for paying tax. The officer is available till March 31, 2022.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: PMC offers 5 percent rebate for paying property tax by March 31

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:34 PM IST