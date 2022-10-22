e-Paper Get App
Panvel: PMC launches 'Mother Safe, Home Safe' campaign

Chief Medical Health Officer of PMC Rehana Mujawar appealed to all the women in the municipal jurisdiction to take advantage of the initiative.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation |
Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) inaugurated the state-sponsored campaign 'Mata Safe Toh Ghar Safe' (Mother Safe, Home Safe) last week. As part of it, the 'Garbh Sanskar campaign' (awareness on pregnancy) was organized at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium in Panvel.

Chief Medical Health Officer of PMC Rehana Mujawar appealed to all the women in the municipal jurisdiction to take advantage of the initiative. The chief guests on this occasion were Girish Swaminathan, in-charge Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Rehana Mujawar, Medical Officer, Manisha Chandak, Dr Priyanka Mali, Dr.Bhaktraj Bhaite, medical officers of four civil primary health centres.

On the occasion, a large number of nurses, and pregnant women from the municipal area were present. Neel Hospital's Dr. Shubda Neel guided the women during the campaign. The camp provided guidance on music therapy, normal delivery, diet, exercise, and yoga for pregnant women. This camp was free of cost. “Many such camps will be held in the future by PMC,” assured Dr Mujawar.

article-image

