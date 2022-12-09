Mumbai updates: City's AQI likely to improve as IMD forecasts unseasonal showers

Traffic has resumed on King Circle Flyover: Mumbai traffic cops
The bridge was closed for vehicular traffic due to some repairing work undertaken. The flyover was closed for To and Fro traffic and diverted towards Sleep road on the Both Sides of the bridge.
Unseasonal rain next week may improve AQI
Mumbai is experiencing some of its worst air quality days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 315 (very poor category), even worse than Delhi’s AQI of 259 on Thursday.
Experts have attributed this to an anti-cyclonic circulation causing the winds to become weak. This is not a regular phenomenon and rarely occurs over Mumbai, which is likely to continue for almost a week.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted unseasonal rainfall next week, which may help in improving the air quality.
