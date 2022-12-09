e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: City's AQI likely to improve as IMD forecasts unseasonal showers
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: City's AQI likely to improve as IMD forecasts unseasonal showers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: City's AQI likely to improve as IMD forecasts unseasonal showers | FPJ
Follow us on
09 December 2022 09:04 AM IST

Traffic has resumed on King Circle Flyover: Mumbai traffic cops

The bridge was closed for vehicular traffic due to some repairing work undertaken. The flyover was closed for To and Fro traffic and diverted towards Sleep road on the Both Sides of the bridge.

09 December 2022 07:57 AM IST

Unseasonal rain next week may improve AQI

Mumbai is experiencing some of its worst air quality days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 315 (very poor category), even worse than Delhi’s AQI of 259 on Thursday. 

Experts have attributed this to an anti-cyclonic circulation causing the winds to become weak. This is not a regular phenomenon and rarely occurs over Mumbai, which is likely to continue for almost a week. 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted unseasonal rainfall next week, which may help in improving the air quality. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Unseasonal rain next week may improve AQI
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City's AQI likely to improve as IMD forecasts unseasonal showers

Mumbai updates: City's AQI likely to improve as IMD forecasts unseasonal showers

Mumbai: 10-day Mahim Fair begins with crowd thronging Dargah

Mumbai: 10-day Mahim Fair begins with crowd thronging Dargah

Mumbai: MD worth ₹20 lakh seized from Dharavi man; arrested

Mumbai: MD worth ₹20 lakh seized from Dharavi man; arrested

Mumbai: BMC draws flak from activists over Andheri's Gokhale bridge closure

Mumbai: BMC draws flak from activists over Andheri's Gokhale bridge closure

Mumbai | Luggage theft: Traveller to get Rs2.30 lakh as compensation

Mumbai | Luggage theft: Traveller to get Rs2.30 lakh as compensation