Mumbai updates: City's AQI likely to improve as IMD forecasts unseasonal showers

Unseasonal rain next week may improve AQI

Mumbai is experiencing some of its worst air quality days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 315 (very poor category), even worse than Delhi’s AQI of 259 on Thursday.

Experts have attributed this to an anti-cyclonic circulation causing the winds to become weak. This is not a regular phenomenon and rarely occurs over Mumbai, which is likely to continue for almost a week.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted unseasonal rainfall next week, which may help in improving the air quality.

