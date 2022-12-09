Mumbai: BJP MLA Ram Kadam blames Uddhav Thackeray and MVA govt for Shraddha's death | Facebook

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam has given a statement on Shraddha Walkar murder case saying that the Uddhav Thackeray government is also responsible for the murder of Shraddha Walkar.

The MLA for the Ghatkopar West Vidhan Sabha constituency said, "Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA govt should apologise to Shraddha's family. In your govt's reign, the poor girl had written a letter saying that her life was in danger and you did nothing. You are answerable for the murder of Shraddha," Kadam is heard stating in a video.

Shraddha Walkar's father appears in the media for the first time

Earlier on Friday, Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar, who appeared in the media for the first time since his daughter's brutal murder, claimed that she would have been alive if the Maharashtra Police had helped him.

He alleged that the Vasai Police showed "laxity" in the investigation of the case, however, hailing the combined probe by the Delhi Police and the Vasai Police.

"The combined probe conducted by Delhi Police and Vasai police is going good. Still, Vasai Police, and Nalasopara Police showed laxity in the investigation which is unfortunate. Delhi Police assured us that we will get justice. My daughter was brutally murdered. I faced many problems because of the Vasai police, if they had helped me, my daughter would have been alive," Vikas said while addressing a joint press conference with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya here.

Vikas Walkar wants death penalty for Aaftab

He further sought death penalty for Aaftab Poonawalla in the case and also demanded a probe against the family members and relatives of the accused.

"I expect a similar lesson for Aaftab Poonwala in the way he murdered my daughter. He should be hanged. A probe should be conducted against Aftab's family members, relatives and all others included in the incident," he said.

Pointing out the drawbacks and misuse of some mobile applications (dating apps), he also sought "restrictions" on them.

"There should also be restrictions on some mobile apps. Children older than 18 yrs of age should be somewhat controlled and they should be given counselling. What happened to me shouldn't happen to anyone else. I tried to talk with my daughter but she didn't respond to me in the last two years. I was never told what was happening with my daughter," he said.

Vikas claimed that he had a conversation with Shraddha in 2021 and Aaftab on September 26, however, he did not tell him about her whereabouts.

"The last time I had a conversation with Shraddha was in 2021.We talked about her whereabouts, she said that she was living in Bengaluru. I talked to Aaftab on September 26 when I asked him about my daughter, but he didn't give an answer on it," Vikas said.

I was unaware of the violence: Shraddha's father

He said that he was against the relationship of Shraddha and Aaftab and was unaware of the violence that she was subjected to.

"I was against the relationship of Shraddha Walker and Aaftab Poonawala. I was unaware of the domestic violence Shraddha was subjected to by Aaftab. I feel, his family members knew everything about what he was doing with her," he said.

Blaming the dating apps, Vikas said that his daughter came in contact with Aaftab because of it.

"Aaftab pursued Shraddha to make up her mind to leave. It was because of dating apps that Shraddha came in contact with Aaftab," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Shraddha's father's lawyer, Seema Kushwaha said that the dating apps should be monitored.

"Though people have the right to use dating apps, these dating apps should be monitored. There can be criminals and terrorists...I think names of Aaftab's family members should be there in the chargesheet," she said.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala's judicial custody extended

Earlier today, Saket Court in Delhi extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for 14 days said officials.

He was produced through video conferencing in the court today.

The 28-year-old, who dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in Judicial custody.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation.

(with inputs from ANI)