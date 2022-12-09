Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father hits out at Vasai Police, says 'if they had taken action on time my daughter would have been alive'

Vikas Walkar speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya accompanied him | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father, Vikas, on Friday, December 9, hit out at Vasai Police saying if they had taken action on time my daughter would have been alive. Vikas Walkar was addressing a press conference in Mumbai after his meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Hearing about her death upset me and my family, my health deteriorated. The Delhi and Vasai police's combined investigation is going in right direction. However, had Vasai Police and Nalasopara Police conducted investigation properly, my daughter would be alive," he told the media.

Vikas demanded an inquiry against police officials for delay in action on Shraddha's complaint.

Demands Poonawala family to be investigated

Vikas Madan Walkar said, "My request is for justice to be done" adding that "Aaftab Poonawala should be given stringent punishment and his family, brother or anyone involved in the case should also be investigated."

He said, "What happened to her was extremely saddening. nothing like this should happen to anyone else," and added that he hopes he continues to get support in his quest for justice.

Suggests restricting certain apps, counseling youth

Vikas Walkar further stated that there should be more awareness towards religion and communally sensitive issues. He also pressed for restrictions on certain apps (dating) that are creating problems.

Furthermore he said, "I could not do anything when my daughter said she is 18 and wants to leave the house," and added that all youths who are 18 and above should be counselled.

He also thanked BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for facilitating his visit to Delhi and paying for his travel and lodging expenses.

Vikas Walkar meets Deputy CM Fadnavis

Vikas Walkar addresed media after he met Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of Aaftab Poonawala's court appearance, at his official residence, Sagar bungalow, in Malabar Hill area. Fadnavis assured him that justice will prevail and that appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shraddha Walkar murder

28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha in Delhi near six months ago and dismembered her body. He had stored the body parts in refrigerator before disposing them off in Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

Aaftab Poonawala arrested

The accused was arrested earlier last month after he confessed to having killed her. In the following days, many gruesome details of her murder came out which hinted that Aaftab was abusive toard Shraddha and that he had lied and accessed her social media to create an impression of her being alive.

Aaftab, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, was produced before Saket court today, December 9.