Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonwala's judicial custody by 14 days

Poonawala was produced before the court through videoconferencing.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonwala's judicial custody by 14 days
New Delhi: A court here on Friday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, a source said.

In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days

