Mumbai: Unseasonal rain next week may improve AQI

Mumbai: Mumbai is experiencing some of its worst air quality days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 315 (very poor category), even worse than Delhi’s AQI of 259 on Thursday.

Experts have attributed this to an anti-cyclonic circulation causing the winds to become weak. This is not a regular phenomenon and rarely occurs over Mumbai, which is likely to continue for almost a week.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted unseasonal rainfall next week, which may help in improving the air quality.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Project Director Gufran Beig, the stagnant winds are the main reason for the drop in air quality. “The speed of the winds is the most important factor. The speeds have seen a decline throughout December. The gap between the winds that come from the ocean and sweep away pollutants has increased significantly. Their reversal should take place every three to four days, but now it’s taking around 10-12 days,” he said.

Explaining this phenomenon which is also called anticyclonic circulation, Mumbai IMD official Sushma Nair said, “The anticyclonic circulation is not allowing the air to rise very high, causing the pollutants to remain in the atmosphere. The winds also tend to weaken and do not take the pollutants away from the land easily.”