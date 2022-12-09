e-Paper Get App
This comes after the press conference of Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker. Shraddha was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab. Earlier, in November, Speaking to ANI, Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker had said that he suspected a love jihad angle in his daughter's case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 04:56 PM IST
'Love jihad' law in Maharashtra very soon? Fadnavis says will study laws of other states | ANI
Days after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments on "love jihad" with reference to the Shraddha Walker murder case, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government has not taken any decision on the "love jihad" law yet but they will study laws of the other states.

This comes after the press conference of Shraddha’s father, Vikas Walker. Shraddha was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab. He also cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi in May this year, before dumping them across the city over several days.

Vikas Walkar claimed on Friday that she would have been alive if the Maharashtra Police had helped him.

He alleged that the Vasai Police showed "laxity" in the investigation of the case, however, hailing the combined probe by the Delhi Police and the Vasai Police.

Earlier, in November, Speaking to ANI, Shraddha’s father, Vikas Walker had said that he suspected a love jihad angle in his daughter's case. The murder of the girl had sparked debate over 'love jihad' in Maharashtra. 

