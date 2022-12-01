'Love Jihad is not a concept, it is a reality': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Shraddha Walkar murder case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | PTI

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday said that that 'love jihad' is not a concept but a reality adding that India needs a strict law against 'love jihad'.

He was talking about the Shraddha Walkar murder case which shocked India.

In an interview with NDTV, Sarma spoke on several issues that ranged from 'Love Jihad' to Gujarat riots.

On Shraddha Walkar Murder case

Sarma asserted that 'love jihad' is not a concept but a reality. He believes that India needs a strict law against 'love jihad'.

"I see it (ignoring love jihad) as a politics of appeasement by some. It is a concern for the security of women. There is evidence of love jihad (in the Walkar case). Even in Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test, it is said that he revealed his actions will take him to jannat. There are reports on it," Sarma told NDTV.

Sarma had made a similar statement two days ago, at the Times Now Summit that there was an 'element of love jihad' in the murder.

Twenty-eight-year-old Aaftab Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

On Gujarat Riots

Talking about the Gujarat riots, the Assam CM made statement, where he said that the Hindus are peace-loving and they do not indulge in rioting. Hindus as a community do not even believe in Jihad.

'No need for Bharat Jodo, country already united'

Sarma on Thursday hit out at the Congress over its ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (march to unite country), saying there was no need for such a march as the country is already united.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati on Thursday, the Assam CM said, "The Congress' theme (for the march) is totally wrong. If they had launched the march for 'Swachh Bharat' (clean India), education or health, it would have held some meaning for the public. Now that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has reached Assam, it would mean that the Congress supports the (statehood) demand of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). It also implies, therefore, that the Congress believes Assam is not a part of India."

(With inputs from agencies)