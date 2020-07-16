Delhi riots: Javed Akhtar slams Delhi Police over report on 'arrest of Hindu youths causing resentment'

The arrests mentioned are of “some Hindu youth from Chand Bagh and Khajuri Khas areas of Northeast Delhi”.

According to the order, “community representatives are alleging that these arrests are made without any evidence and are even insinuating that such arrests are being made for some personal reasons.”

It further mentions two Muslim men and the resentment among the Hindu community for over alleged police inaction against them, who are alleged to have been involved in mobilising Muslims during the riots and protests.

The order states, “Due care and precaution be taken while arresting any person. All evidences including direct and technical evidences be properly analysed and that all the arrests are backed by sufficient evidence be ensured. No arbitrary arrest should be made in any case and all evidences must be discussed with Special PPs (public prosecutors) assigned for each case,” it states, adding: “Supervisory officers ACPs/DCPs — SIT & Additional CP/Crime (Headquarters) may guide the IOs (investigating officers) suitably.”

However, Delhi Police PRO Mandeep S Randhawa maintains that the news item “conveniently ignores the spirit of the order where it has been specifically stated that ‘any arrest’, irrespective of any class, community or religious group, be done on the basis of evidence and not give an impression of being arbitrary.”

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between Citizenship Amendment Act supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.