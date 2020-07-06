Delhi riots: Delhi Police find clues of foreign funding, says funds received from Oman, UK in Jan

In a major development, Delhi police during its investigation in the Delhi riots case, which took place in February, has found clues of foreign funding.
According to a report by India Today, Delhi police have found that funds were received from Oman and the United Kingdom in January. The cops are now trying to probe if the funds were received to facilitate the February riots or the anti-CAA protests.
During the investigation, cops found a handwritten diary and also recovered Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the house of one of the accused, Meeran Haider. The Delhi police have also said that Rs 5 lakh was transferred to his account before the February riots. As per the report, Meeran Haider, a Ph.D. student at Jamia, was arrested in April under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sections.
On June 7, Delhi police have charge-sheeted 410 people in 78 cases in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, reported PTI.
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after citizenship law supporters and protesters clashed with each other in the area, leaving 53 people dead. Following the violence, the body of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (26) was found in a drain in Chand Bagh, where he lived.
Police arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the case. In the charge sheet, police have said there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riots, and Sharma was targeted by a mob led by Hussain.
