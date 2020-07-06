Delhi riots: Delhi Police find clues of foreign funding, says funds received from Oman, UK in Jan

In a major development, Delhi police during its investigation in the Delhi riots case, which took place in February, has found clues of foreign funding.

According to a report by India Today, Delhi police have found that funds were received from Oman and the United Kingdom in January. The cops are now trying to probe if the funds were received to facilitate the February riots or the anti-CAA protests.

During the investigation, cops found a handwritten diary and also recovered Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the house of one of the accused, Meeran Haider. The Delhi police have also said that Rs 5 lakh was transferred to his account before the February riots. As per the report, Meeran Haider, a Ph.D. student at Jamia, was arrested in April under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sections.