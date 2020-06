Delhi HC grants bail to pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar who was arrested during Delhi riots

Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to Jamia Coordination Committee Media Coordinator Safoora Zargar, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed to release her on “humanitarian” grounds.

As reported by LiveLaw, a bench of Justice Rajiv Shakhdher granted her bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and on the conditions that she would not indulge in activities she is being investigated for. Further the bench also said that she should refrain from hampering the investigation and she will have to take permission from the court before leaving Delhi.

Also, she has to get in touch with the Investigating Officer once in 15 days over a call.

Earlier, in the month, according to reports, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said that during the course of investigation a larger conspiracy was discernible and if there was prima evidence of conspiracy, acts and statements made by any one of the conspirators, it is admissible against all.

The court said that even if there was no direct act of violence attributable to the accused (Zargar), she cannot shy away from her liability under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The acts and inflammatory speeches of the co-conspirators are admissible under the Indian Evidence Act even against the accused, it said.

It further said that there was prima facie evidence to show there was a conspiracy to at least blockade the roads (chakka jaam).

Keeping in mind her precarious medical condition the court asked the Tihar Jail Superintendent to provide adequate medical aid and assistance to her.

Zargar, M Phil student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, is more than four months pregnant.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, police told the court that she had allegedly given inflammatory speeches instigate a mob that led to the riots in February.

Zargar’s counsel claimed that she has been falsely implicated in the case and had no role in the alleged criminal conspiracy in the case.

The counsel claimed that the investigating agency is in fact creating a "false narrative" to implicate innocent students who do not approve of the government’s policy or legislation.

The police had earlier claimed that Zargar allegedly blocked a road near Jaffrabad metro station during the anti-CAA protests and instigated people that led to the riots in the area.

It further claimed that she was allegedly part of the premeditated conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi in February.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured.

