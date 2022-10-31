e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Updates: City’s air quality improves, following post-Diwali dip

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 07:58 AM IST
article-image
The firecrackers, stagnant winds and retreat of monsoon had led to 'very poor' air quality in the city, during and immediately after Diwali | File
After the post-Diwali severe air quality of Mumbai, within a week’s time, the air quality has now become better as the city has moved from the ‘very poor’ category to ‘moderate’. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a day after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai was 126 ug/m3 (very poor), which has now dropped to almost half, at 66 ug/m3 (moderate) on Sunday.

Mumbai: City's air quality now better, following post-Diwali dip
article-image

