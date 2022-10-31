Mumbai Updates: City’s air quality improves, following post-Diwali dip

31 October 2022 07:58 AM IST
After the post-Diwali severe air quality of Mumbai, within a week’s time, the air quality has now become better as the city has moved from the ‘very poor’ category to ‘moderate’. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a day after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai was 126 ug/m3 (very poor), which has now dropped to almost half, at 66 ug/m3 (moderate) on Sunday.
