Mumbai: Architects propose solutions for bigger recreation spaces on Coastal Road

Mumbai Architects Collective, a group of 120 architectural firms, have approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make certain tweaks to Mumbai Coastal Road Project’s design that would open up more recreation spaces for Mumbaikars.

The letter sent to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, former civic corporator from Colaba Harshita Narvekar and Mumbai Coastal Road Project Chief Ashwini Bhide notes that the project is only 62% complete and there is scope for improvement at this juncture.

“Projects like these have been reversed even after 100% completion. It is important we work and design keeping current and future needs in mind, which is thinking about the city as a whole rather than with an outdated transport-only plan,” said Alan Abraham, an architect and member of the Collective.

The design tweaks highlighted moving road alignment from the seaside towards the land side. This would make everything, from the proposed bus transit to the open spaces far more accessible and useful. The current design completely disconnects the city from the sea and destroys Mumbai's urban fabric and a potentially amazing waterfront.

“In case of realignment cannot be done as the BMC insists it's due to court restrictions, which could be debated as we are sure the court would welcome the amelioration of a public project due to design improvements, then we have an easier and simpler solution on hand, albeit an inferior one,” added Mr. Abraham.

The alternative is to get the median reduced from 11 metres to a metre, as there is no potential for future expansion at any bridge or interchange as currently designed. As a result, the promenade now increases from 20 metres to 30 metres. This is a 50% increase along the entire 6.7-km long seafront. Also, the road width, and therefore the pedestrian crossings now reduce from 45 metres to 35 metres, which gets translated into major saving in cost, the Collective claims.

“The road crossings being underground and few and far between are unsafe and inaccessible. They would require staircases and ramps and ideally elevators as well. This is not only expensive but also inconvenient for human beings. Being unsafe and inaccessible, they would be underused, making them even more dangerous. Eventually, the seafront would be locked up! A case in point is the promenade at the Bandra end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link which is and has been locked up for the last 20 years! This would be a great loss for the city. To solve this easily and economically, we propose that the cars ramp down and up (simple underpass) allowing for the pedestrian citizen to easily cross the road at the same level (at grade). The reduction of road width and unnecessary services such as staircases, elevators and ramps now makes this cheaper as well,” reads the letter, a copy of which is with the Free Press Journal.

This would help connect the inner gardens with the external sea-facing promenade. A realignment of the entry and exit ramps has also been recommended by the Collective for the city’s benefit.

Free Press Journal approached Ms Bhide for her views on the suggestions and if it is possible to incorporate them. Till the time going to press, a response was awaited.

On the other hand, Ms Narvekar appreciated the ideas and is of the opinion that long-term planning must be done for improved urban spaces. “There definitely is merit in the suggestions made by the Collective for the greater good of the city. In the upcoming week, we will try to get the department’s view on the points submitted. I also urge them to look at the feasibility as now is the time to take the step instead of completing the entire construction and being unable to undo the wrongs.”