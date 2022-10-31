Set back for Uddhav Thackeray as Shinde Fadnavis govt orders CAG to probe into BMC's functioning of last two years

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: In the run up to the BMC elections with an aim to target the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the Shinde Fadnavis government has ordered an inquiry by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) into the functioning of the civic body and the decisions taken in last two years (2020-2021 and 2021-2022) especially during the coronavius pandemic.

The Chief Minister's Office on Monday in statement said that "The state government has ordered a CAG probe into the alleged corruption and irregularities in awarding various contracts without tendering including the development of Covid care facilities and procurement of various materials to combat the pandemic. The BJP had repeatedly alleged scam in the purchases and construction of jumbo facilities. The government has asked CAG to conduct an inquiry by doing proper audit of these works and procurements and submit it's report."

According to CMO, issues for CAG Audit of BMC which was ruled by Uddhav Thackeray led ShiV Sena till it's term expired early this year include:

1. Covid Centres Scam, Scam of BMC: Running of Covid Centres contract and to provide medical services were given by BMC (MCGM) in non transparent manner e.g. the Lifeline Hospital Management Services was given contract for five centres. The company which was not born when the contract was given on 26th June, 2020. Subsequently, it is stated that it is unregistered firm. The contract of around Rs.100 crore was given in non transparent manner.

2. Purchases during Covid: Rampant corruption in the name of medical emergency observed in purchases by BMC during Covid.

BMC bought Remdesivir at Rs.1568/- per vial, order was given for 2 lakh vials on 7th April, 2020. Same Day Haffkine Institute of Government of Maharashtra bought Remdesivir vial at Rs.668/- per vial and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation also bought Remdesivir at Rs.668/-. While going in the depth it is observed that it was a corrupt contract in connivance with the supplier was given.

For purchases at various Covid centres for various materials extraordinary power was given to Assistant Commissioner at ward level also indulged into rampant corruption.

The manner in which the Covid Centres contracts were given for construction of Covid Centres also needs a special audit.

3. Dahisar land Acquisition/ Purchase Scam: MCGM purchased/bought land at Eksar/ Dahisar from Nishalp Realties (Alpesh Ajmera) and paid Rs.349 crore. It is observed that Alpesh Ajmera bought the same land from Mascarehans and family at Rs.2.55 crore. Several Municipal Commissioners have strongly objected the purchase of this land. The builder has gone in the court and demanded Rs.900 crore. This is one of the biggest scams of MCGM needed to be investigated in detail.

4. Oxygen, Oxygen Generation Plant Purchase Scam: In June-July, 2021 BMC ordered to purchase Oxygen Generation Plants to be installed in various hospitals. One company named Highway Construction Company was given contract on 16.06.2021 in non-transparent manner. Minister Aslam Sheikh had also objected the same. The Highway Construction

Company was black listed. While going into details, it is observed that there is a big scam in purchasing of Oxygen, Oxygen Tank, Oxygen Plants supply.

5. Involvement of MCGM official in Covid Contracts: An example is enclosed, Shri Manish Radhakrishna Valanju gave contract of his area i.e., Kurla 'L' Ward to Genehealth Diagnostic Private Limited Company. The company is connected with his father Radhakrishna Balakrishna Valanju. RCPCR Covid testing contract has been given at various wards in non transparent manner to newborn companies or inexperienced companies or the companies which are connected with ruling party, political leader or BMC officials.