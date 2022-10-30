e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Research student arrested in Ahmednagar for objectionable posts against CM Shinde

Maharashtra: Research student arrested in Ahmednagar for objectionable posts against CM Shinde

The accused, Ganesh Narayan Gote is a 29 yrs Ph.D student of Mahatma Phule University, Rahuri, Ahmednagar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Research student arrested in Ahmednagar for objectionable posts against CM Shinde | ANI
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cyber wing arrested a 29-year-old PhD student of a university in Ahmednagar for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter, an official said on Sunday.

The Cyber team received a complaint that a Twitter user is posting obnoxious tweets about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The complaint also revealed that the person was using his Twitter handle to abuse women and some female journalists. The accused was taking precautions like using wifi/VPN and he was trying to create an impression that he was posting the content from Mumbai.

After receiving the complaint, Maharashtra cyber took a technical deep dive and found out that the person was actually working from and putting up the tweets from the Mahatma Phule Agricultural University in Rahuri in Ahmednagar. After the technical confirmation, a team of Maharashtra Cyber left Mumbai on 28 October and conducted raids on certain suspects on 29th October.

Read Also
Mumbai: Leopard captured in Aarey Colony; 2nd feline to be caught in 5 days
article-image

Two people have been detained for questioning and brought to Mumbai by the Maharashtra Cyber team. Two mobile phones and one laptop have been seized and further investigations are on. 

The accused, Ganesh Narayan Gote is a 29 yrs PhD student of Mahatma Phule University, Rahuri, Ahmednagar.

The accused was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, 37 Court, Mumbai. He has been remanded in four days of police custody. As per reports, PI Prashant Chougule doing an investigation under the guidance of  Madhukar Pandey, ADG EOW/Cyber, Yashasvi Yadav, Spl IG Cyber and Sanjay Shintre, SP, Maharashtra Cyber.

Read Also
Mumbai: HC grants bail to Nashik student facing multiple FIRs for tweet about Sharad Pawar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Research student arrested in Ahmednagar for objectionable posts against CM Shinde

Maharashtra: Research student arrested in Ahmednagar for objectionable posts against CM Shinde

Navi Mumbai: NGO's celebrate Diwali with transgenders

Navi Mumbai: NGO's celebrate Diwali with transgenders

Navi Mumbai: Cycle rally held on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Navi Mumbai: Cycle rally held on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 24 cases Covid on October 29, active cases now 89

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 24 cases Covid on October 29, active cases now 89

Navi Mumbai: All India Sub Junior (Under-13) Badminton Tournament 2022 to be held at NMSA

Navi Mumbai: All India Sub Junior (Under-13) Badminton Tournament 2022 to be held at NMSA