Maharashtra: Research student arrested in Ahmednagar for objectionable posts against CM Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cyber wing arrested a 29-year-old PhD student of a university in Ahmednagar for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter, an official said on Sunday.

The Cyber team received a complaint that a Twitter user is posting obnoxious tweets about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The complaint also revealed that the person was using his Twitter handle to abuse women and some female journalists. The accused was taking precautions like using wifi/VPN and he was trying to create an impression that he was posting the content from Mumbai.

After receiving the complaint, Maharashtra cyber took a technical deep dive and found out that the person was actually working from and putting up the tweets from the Mahatma Phule Agricultural University in Rahuri in Ahmednagar. After the technical confirmation, a team of Maharashtra Cyber left Mumbai on 28 October and conducted raids on certain suspects on 29th October.

Two people have been detained for questioning and brought to Mumbai by the Maharashtra Cyber team. Two mobile phones and one laptop have been seized and further investigations are on.

The accused, Ganesh Narayan Gote is a 29 yrs PhD student of Mahatma Phule University, Rahuri, Ahmednagar.

The accused was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, 37 Court, Mumbai. He has been remanded in four days of police custody. As per reports, PI Prashant Chougule doing an investigation under the guidance of Madhukar Pandey, ADG EOW/Cyber, Yashasvi Yadav, Spl IG Cyber and Sanjay Shintre, SP, Maharashtra Cyber.

