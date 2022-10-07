Mumbai updates: City to see moderate rainfall, thunderstorms likely

NCB seizes Rs 120 cr worth drugs from Mumbai godown, arrests former Air India pilot
The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 50 kg mephedrone drug worth Rs 120 crore in international market from Mumbai godown, an official said on Friday.
The NCB has arrested two persons in this connection, including a former Air India pilot, the official said.
Gamdevi Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Bhadohi, UP after he flashed a 23-year-old student who was on a stroll with her dog, below the Kennedy Bridge on June 17. The case had been booked u/s 509 IPC: Mumbai Police (ANI)
Moderate rains with likely thunderstorm
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a possibility of light to moderate rains with thunderstorm activities over Mumbai in the next two days which is the result of the monsoon withdrawal.
According to the IMD forecast for the next 48 hours, Mumbai will witness general cloudy skies with light to moderate rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs.
According to IMD official KS Hosalikar, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and another one lies over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal.
"All India severe weather warnings have been issued by IMD today for the coming 5 days. Possibility of light rain and thunderstorms over the city and nearby regions for the next two days. Also, northern parts of Raigad district, Navi Mumbai, Ratnagiri, ghat areas of Pune and Satara have the possibilities of moderate thunderstorms," added the official.
