Jitendra Awhad backs suspended woman conductor, seeks her reinstatement

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has opposed the action taken against the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) woman conductor who was suspended as her video while in uniform went viral.

The conductor should be reinstated at the earliest failing which the female unit of NCP will back her and protest, he told media persons. Ahwad has instructed the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to reinstate the conductor. He has tagged Shinde in a tweet on the matter.

Awhad said, “A woman conductor working in MSRTC uploaded a video of herself on social media. Though suspension action was taken against her on the basis of a video, she has not committed any crime. Many senior ‘government’ officials both male and female from all over the country use social media to keep themselves in the limelight."

“There are a number of videos of dancing and singing of elite society or high-ranking officials on social media and they have millions of followers. It is nothing but a class struggle. Soon the MSRTC should take her back to work and I also appeal to CM Eknath Shinde to look into the matter," he added.

He also reacted to the bail granted to former Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in the ED case and said, "Anil Deshmukh got bail after 11 months and I am happy about it. We are also sure that he will be acquitted. This is the victory of truth. Also Shiv-Sena of Uddhav Thackeray faction is capable of healing its own wounds," he said.