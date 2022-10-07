e-Paper Get App
Thane: Godown gutted in fire in city, none injured

The fire erupted at the godown located on the ground floor of a ground plus flour-storey Mhatre Mansion in Dattuwadi area around 4.20 am.

Thane: A godown located in city's Mumbra area was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out early on Friday, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"The fire erupted at the godown located on the ground floor of a ground plus flour-storey Mhatre Mansion in Dattuwadi area around 4.20 am," chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said.

Some scrap material, cardboards and gunny bags were stored at the facility, he said. On being alerted, a fire brigade team and personnel of the RDMC rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze within an hour, he added.

The cause of the fire is being probed, Sawant said.

