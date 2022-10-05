e-Paper Get App
Thane: Fire on the 18th floor of Preston Tower at Hiranandani; no casualty reported

The fire reportedly broke out around 1.45 pm on Wednesday at an apartment in the building.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 04:16 PM IST
Fire at Hiranandani's Preston Tower | FPJ
Thane: Fire broke out on Wednesday, October 5, on the 18th floor of Preston tower in Hiranandani-1 Park at Ghodbunder road in city. An official from disaster management cell said no casualties were reported from the spot.

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, told FPJ that the unit where fire broke out was empty at the time of the incident as the family members had gone out to perform puja for Dussehra.

Sawant said, "A fire broke out on the 18th floor of Preston tower in a 3BHK flat. The incident happened at 1:45pm. We suspect that the fire was caused from a short circuit but the cause has to be ascertained yet."

He said that the team went to the spot as soon as they received the information with a pickup vehicle, a fire brigade personnel from Balkumb fire station and one rescue vehicle. He also said that no one was injured at the spot.

Sawant further added, "A total of ten residents on the 18th floor of the Preston tower were rescued safely with the help of firemen and disaster management cell team. After an hour of efforts with the help of disaster management cell team and fire brigade personnel, the said fire was extinguished. The situation is under control."

