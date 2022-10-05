Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a storage unit at Andheri's JP Nagar

e-Paper Get App
The fire department official said that an open place where bamboos and wood was stored caught fire. The official added that fire has now been doused.

Sherine RajUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Fire breaks out in a storage unit at Andheri's JP Nagar | Twitter Screengrab
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a small structure near a high-rise building in Andheri's JP Nagar on Wednesday. The visuals of smoke terminating from the structure is doing the rounds of internet.

The citizens' group Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' association shared a series of video of the structure being engulfed in a raging fire.

The visuals show fire blazing in a small structure beside a high-rise in the area. Many people have gathered around while the firefighters try to bring situation under control.

Speaking to FPJ, the fire department official said that an open place where bamboos and wood was stored caught fire. "The flames were huge and we thought it was a big fire so we sent 3 fire trucks and a tanker but the fire was easily controllable and there were no injuries or causalities. The incident occurred around 11.30 am in the morning, and the fire has been completely doused off," the official added.

