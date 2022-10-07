e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Rapido driver flees with student's cellphone

Mumbai: Rapido driver flees with student's cellphone

The police officer stated that the teenager handed his phone to the biker who before the minor could realise sped away on his scooter with the mobile.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Rapido driver flees with student's cellphone | Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: A 17-year-old has filed a complaint with the D B Marg police against the driver of Rapido, a bike taxi aggregator, for reportedly requesting his phone to make a call and escaping with the device. The police have stated that they would write to the corporation for the driver's details.

The minor college student, who is from Agripada in South Mumbai, told the police that he frequently takes a bike taxi to get to his college in Churchgate and his tutoring centre near the Opera House. He attends HR College located in Churchgate, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Read Also
Rapido launches bike taxi service in Mumbai: Here's how you can book a ride
article-image

He booked the bike taxi through Rapido on Monday. According to a police officer from D.B Marg police station, the bike taxi driver from Rapido was wearing a blue T-shirt and driving a Blue Activa reached Wockhardt Hospital in Agripada to pick up the college student.

The student sat behind him and they started the journey to the Opera House. Near Vijay Sales, the teenager asked the driver to stop for a minute. The driver then asked him for his phone to make an urgent phone call.

The police officer stated that the teenager handed his phone to the biker who before the minor could realise sped away on his scooter with the mobile.

The police also stated that they will write to the company and also track the phone to arrest the accused.

Reportedly, Rapido did not comment on the story when contacted.

Read Also
Mumbai: RTO notice to Rapido, asks to shut bike-taxi service
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City to see moderate rainfall, thunderstorms likely

Mumbai updates: City to see moderate rainfall, thunderstorms likely

Mumbai: Rapido driver flees with student's cellphone

Mumbai: Rapido driver flees with student's cellphone

Jitendra Awhad backs suspended woman conductor, seeks her reinstatement

Jitendra Awhad backs suspended woman conductor, seeks her reinstatement

Mumbai: Man held in 5 hours after knocking down 50-year-old in Andheri

Mumbai: Man held in 5 hours after knocking down 50-year-old in Andheri

Mumbai cops nab accused in sexual harassment case after 100 days

Mumbai cops nab accused in sexual harassment case after 100 days