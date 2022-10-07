Mumbai cops nab accused in sexual harassment case after 100 days | File Photo

The Gamdevi police have arrested a 32-year-old man who sexually harassed a 23-year-old college student when she was out to walk her dog on the Kennedy bridge located near her residence.

According to the police, around 6.30pm on Jun 16 the man stripped and made obscene gestures in front of her. Frightened, the girl called the police but by the time they arrived he had left the spot.

A case was registered and based on the description of the accused, a manhunt was launched. The police scanned around 500 CCTV clips of the surrounding areas. They showed a sketch of the accused to vegetable vendors, hotel owners and shopkeepers, while posters were stuck on walls, bus stops the railway station and slum areas around.

Eventually, after 100 days, the police got a tip from their informant that the accused had been spotted in the DB Marg and VP Road areas.

A trap was laid and the suspect – a 32-year-old native of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh was arrested from a footpath. The police said he had fled to his village after the incident and didn't use a phone, making it difficult to trace him.

Complainant expresses gratitude

After the arrest, the girl appreciated the effort by the police and expressed gratitude on Instagram. She stated that the police made her comfortable after the incident and took a description of the suspect, adding that her description was not exact, but the police still nabbed him. She also appealed to other girls and women to not hesitate in filing such complaints.