Mumbai: Disability rights activist Virali Modi’s Twitter post brings to light sexual harassment by repeat offender; know full story here

Viral Modi | Instagram

Disability Rights activist and model Viral Modi’s Twitter thread has been going viral on social media in which she recounted her harrowing experience. The model, in her thread dated October 3, said that she had responded to a casting call on Instagram by a person known as Rajiv Oberoi who later sexually harassed her.

Viral, in her social media posts, said that after a couple months of her first interaction, he had posted another casting call to which she replied. But the man did not only insult her but also sexually harassed her.

Sharing screenshots of the accused’s account and their conversation, Modi wrote, “This person posted an ad on Instagram for a casting call regarding a modelling gig for a big brand. He said I was pretty but he wasn’t looking for someone on a wheelchair for that specific modelling gig but he would keep me in mind for future projects.”

“A couple of months later, he posted again for another project. I messaged him again, just to remind him of me. He then proceeds to tell me that if it wasn’t for my condition, he’d be horny for me. To be honest, I was taken aback by his disgusting message and I told him off,” she continued.

The model said that what the accused had said was online sexual harassment and how his words had triggered her and aggravated her condition.

“This is online sexual harassment. Just because he’s ‘influential’ doesn’t give him the right to speak to me or anyone in such a way. This is exploitation of his privilege and ‘influence’. In the age of the #MeToo movement, you would think people in would have common sense but that’s what’s lacking, common sense,” she wrote and added, “My sentiments weren’t hurt by him but it’s aggravated me. I have PTSD because men like him have tried to take advantage of me and my disability.”

The following day, on October 4, Modi posted an update on the situation wherein she discovered that the accused Rajiv Oberoi had been using photos of a fugitive businessman Rahul Nanda. She also shared messages from other women who were sexually harassed by him.

Sharing FPJ’s earlier article on fugitive businessman Nanda, she wrote, “Rajiv Oberoi has been posing as a producer and casting director. It’s come to light that his whole profile including his website is fake. The photo he’s using is that of Rahul Nanda. Every single photograph of “Rajiv Oberoi” on Instagram is photoshopped or morphed in order to portray himself as an influential media tycoon. Through his “influence” he’s asking women to send him bold photos and/or asking them to “compromise” with the false promise of work.”

She also shared screenshots of a fake website the accused had created online where he said he associated with who’s who of Hindi film industry like filmmaker Luv Ranjan. Tagging authorities she urged them to look into the matter.

On his website he’s associating himself with well known directors in the entertainment industry but as it turns out, his website is also fake. Screenshots of the same.



Website: https://t.co/jrovt0UB0V pic.twitter.com/ozJ8NO95pj — Virali Modi (@Virali01) October 4, 2022