Mumbai updates: BMC probe against illegal studios at several areas in city

IMD forecasts light rainfall in city, thundershowers likely
The Indian Meterological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs for the next 48 hours. The weather agency also said there's a possibility of thundershowers.
The temperature they said will hover around 26 degree Celcius to 31 degree Celcius.
IMD officials Sushma Nair had earlier told FPJ that there was a possibility of development of new weather systems this week which would cause light to moderate showers over the west coast of Maharashtra including the city and suburbs.
Nair also said that the long-term observations indicate better rainfall in September than what city saw in August.
BMC to investigate illegally constructed studios at Malad's Madh & other areas
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has set up a committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Harshad Kale, to investigate illegally constructed studios at Malad Marve, Madh, Erangal and Bhati areas.
According to the letter of the commissioner, since 2021 and 2022, around 49 complaints have been received by BMC from citizens that thousands of square metres of illegal studios have been constructed at the No Development Zone (NDZ) and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) at Malad Marve and Madh.
Complaints stated that construction had been done without any documents or fake documents with the help of BMC and MCZMA officers.
Hence, the commissioner has appointed a committee to inquire into the complaints.
