Mumbai updates: BMC probe against illegal studios at several areas in city

IMD forecasts light rainfall in city, thundershowers likely

The Indian Meterological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs for the next 48 hours. The weather agency also said there's a possibility of thundershowers.

The temperature they said will hover around 26 degree Celcius to 31 degree Celcius.

IMD officials Sushma Nair had earlier told FPJ that there was a possibility of development of new weather systems this week which would cause light to moderate showers over the west coast of Maharashtra including the city and suburbs.

Nair also said that the long-term observations indicate better rainfall in September than what city saw in August.