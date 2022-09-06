Mumbai: Around 3.5 lakh students of BMC-run schools awaiting uniforms this year

BMC headquarters in Mumbai | FPJ Photo

Around 3,50,000 students enrolled in the 1,216 BMC-run schools are awaiting for their uniforms even three months after the start of the academic year in June. Owing to the shortcoming, the pupils are forced to wear either old uniforms or attend classes in civvies. This comes at a time when the BMC is striving to upgrade its educational infra, with the introduction of modern labs and libraries, revamp of buildings, inclusion of ICSE, CBSE and even Cambridge curriculum.

According to the civic official, who didn't wish to be named, the uniforms couldn't be supplied on time owing to the delay in floating tenders.

Meanwhile, the students are eagerly awaiting for their uniforms as they have been promised a new dress code. It was 2009 when the BMC last changed the appearance of its school uniforms. Coming up with the new design scheme, the civic body has chosen a check pattern top and cream colour bottom.

“Tenders weren't floated on time causing delay in stitching of uniforms. There are 3,50,000 students and we provide two pairs of clothes to each of them. It means we have to provide around seven lakh uniforms. We will get the first lot within a week, after which distribution will be started immediately,” the official said.

There used to be two badges on the shirts. So, one unique badge was made for the students this year. That design process also took time, it was added.

When queried about how students are managing with old uniforms as the dresses might not fit them, the official said, “We haven't made it compulsory to wear old uniforms. The students are allowed to wear casual clothes till they get a new uniforms.”

The BMC has enrolled more than one lakh students in this academic year. The civic body has 973 primary and 243 secondary schools across the city.