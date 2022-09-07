Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to launch its third warship this year for Indian Navy on September 11

MDL will be launching the third ship of Project 17A, INS Taragiri, on September 11 | Twitter/@MazagonDockLtd

Mumbai: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), which launched two frontline warships, namely INS Udaygiri -- the second Stealth Frigate of the Nilgiri Class, and INS Surat -- the fourth Missile Destroyer of the Visakhapatnam class, in the first quarter, will be launching the third ship of Project 17A, INS Taragiri, on September 11, 2022.

This will mark yet another major milestone for MDL in the current financial year.

This ship has been built using Integrated construction methodology which involves hull blocks construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on Slipway at MDL, said an MDL statement on Tuesday.

The keel of the INS Taragiri was laid on September 10, 2020 and is expected to be delivered by August 2025. The vessel will be launched with a launch weight of approximately 3510 Tons.

The ship is designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house design organization viz. Bureau of Naval Design. MDL is carrying out the detailed design and construction which is overseen by Warship Overseeing Team (Mumbai).

MDL currently has an aggregate capacity to build 10 capital warships and 11 submarines simultaneously.