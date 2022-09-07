Mumbai: Dabbawalas troubled with bicycle theft, write to Dy CM Fadnavis

Dabbawala in Mumbai on the way to deliver tiffin boxes |

Like the suburban local trains, the dabbawalas are an integral part of Mumbai and its identity. The dabbawalas however have been worried due to theft of their bicycles from parking outside railway stations.

On Tuesday, September 6, the dabbawalas wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighting the issue of theft. They also sought increased patrolling in the parking areas.

Reportedly, in their letter to Fadnavis, they highlighted that their cycles were being stolen from three Western Railway stations--Nallasopara, Vile Parle and Borivli.

A report in Midday quoted Mumbai Dabbawala Association President Subhash Talekar saying that bicycles are their source of transport and since increased cases of bicycle were reported, they brought the matter to notice of Home Minister.

He further added that they requested increase of patrolling because they have already borne losses due to pandemic and cannot afford more. He also said that they have requested NGOs and other organisations to help them by providing bicycles.