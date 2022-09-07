e-Paper Get App
Thane: 65-year-old woman's body found in well

Kapurbawdi police officials have sent the body of Sharada Bhurse to the Thane civil hospital for postmortem

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
Representative Image |

Thane: The dead body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a well at Kolshet in Thane (West) on Wednesday, September 7 at around 9:10 AM, said officials from the regional disaster management cell.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "On Wednesday in morning at around 9:10am we received the information at disaster management cell room about the dead body found in a well of Sharada Muralidhar Bhurse (65) a resident of Taxila Apartment, flat no 604, A-Wing in Taricha Pada, Kolshet Khadi near Siddheshwar Garden at Kolshet in Thane (West).

"Soon after receiving the information our disaster management cell team, police officials of Kapurbawdi police station, fire brigade personnel along with one fire vehicle were present at the spot."

Sawant further added, "At the spot with the help of disaster management cell team and fire brigade personnel, the dead body was removed from the well and was handed over to Kapurbawdi police officials."

Kapurbawdi police officials have sent the body of Sharada Bhurse to the Thane civil hospital for postmortem.

