Mumbai Updates: BMC invites fresh road concreting tenders worth Rs 6079 cr
Mumbai Updates: BMC invites fresh road concreting tenders worth Rs 6079 cr

Friday, November 25, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
Mumbai updates |
25 November 2022 10:44 AM IST

Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Freak accident of 5 cars near Khopoli on Pune Mumbai Expressway, heavy damage to vehicles, many seriously injured.

25 November 2022 10:44 AM IST
25 November 2022 09:27 AM IST

State Govt informs Bombay HC it cannot demolish Dapoli resort formerly owned by Sena leader Anil Parab

The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that it cannot carry out demolition of resort in Dapoli which stands on land formerly owned by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab due to status quo order passed in its favour by a local court in a civil suit.

25 November 2022 09:27 AM IST

BMC invites fresh road concreting tenders worth Rs 6079 cr

After cancelling road concreting tenders worth Rs 5,800 crore, the BMC has invited fresh tenders worth Rs 6,079.52 crore, which is an increased budget of nearly Rs 200 crore. For new tenders, the civic body will use ‘porous concrete’ (which absorbs or lets rain water percolate, releasing it in drainage) in key locations to avoid flooding during monsoon.   

25 November 2022 09:27 AM IST

Over a month after the Mumbai traffic police initiated a drive against errant auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers for refusing to ferry passengers, data made available has revealed that over 36,000 challans were issued to curb the menace.

