Mumbai Updates: BMC invites fresh road concreting tenders worth Rs 6079 cr

BMC invites fresh road concreting tenders worth Rs 6079 cr

After cancelling road concreting tenders worth Rs 5,800 crore, the BMC has invited fresh tenders worth Rs 6,079.52 crore, which is an increased budget of nearly Rs 200 crore. For new tenders, the civic body will use ‘porous concrete’ (which absorbs or lets rain water percolate, releasing it in drainage) in key locations to avoid flooding during monsoon.