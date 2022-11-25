Mumbai: 16-year-old Kirti Bharadia sets world record; swims non-stop 36 km from Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India

Kirti Bharadia | Facebook

Mumbai: Kirti Nandkishore Bharadia, a 16 year old student of Hirachand Nemchand College of Commerce has set a world record by swimming non-stop a distance of 36 km from Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai on Thursday, Nov 24th.

Kirti started swimming from Mumbai's Worli Sea Link at 11:52 am on Thursday and reached Gateway of India by around 7:30 pm.

She has been practicing for six to seven hours every day at the Markandey swimming pool for the last seven to eight months. Kirti has also practiced swimming in the sea in Mumbai for the past one month.

Officials of the World Record Community were present at this time to examine this record.

Kirti is training under the guidance of coach Shrikant Shete from Solapur. The Swimming Association of Maharashtra, Solapur District Amateur Swimming Association and Rotary Club of Solapur are supporting her for this record.