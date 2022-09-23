Mumbai updates: Andheri Subway is BMC's next monsoon project

High Court asks BMC commissioner, PWD secretary list of 20 worst roads in their jurisdiction

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and the secretary of the state Public Works Department to come next week with a roadmap and timeline to repair the 20 worst roads in their jurisdiction in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar told the BMC counsel and the government pleader to ask the commissioner and the secretary, respectively, to get a survey done by their officers on the 20 “worst” roads in their jurisdiction.

The court asked the government pleader to pass on a similar message to the PWD Secretary.

The oral direction was given while hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate Ruju Thakker regarding wilful non-compliance by municipal corporations with the 2018 court judgment in a PIL on fixing roads.