Mumbai updates: Andheri Subway is BMC's next monsoon project

High Court asks BMC commissioner, PWD secretary list of 20 worst roads in their jurisdiction
The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and the secretary of the state Public Works Department to come next week with a roadmap and timeline to repair the 20 worst roads in their jurisdiction in the city.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar told the BMC counsel and the government pleader to ask the commissioner and the secretary, respectively, to get a survey done by their officers on the 20 “worst” roads in their jurisdiction.
The court asked the government pleader to pass on a similar message to the PWD Secretary.
The oral direction was given while hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate Ruju Thakker regarding wilful non-compliance by municipal corporations with the 2018 court judgment in a PIL on fixing roads.
Mumbaikars, look out for rains today!
The Indian Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain. Don't forget to carry your umbrellas!
Andheri Subway will be BMC's next monsoon project
The anti-flooding measures taken by the BMC brought much sought-after relief to the citizens. However, Andheri Subway was waterlogged several times, leading to closure of vehicular movement. To tackle the issue, the BMC has planned widening of drains at Andheri West but it will take almost two more years for people to get relief.
The civic body has undertaken work to widen Mogra nullah from SV Road to Veera Desai Road and divert it from the southside of a culvert on JP road to DN Nagar metro station. Another diversion work of the nullah will be at Veera Desai Road to Courtyard and RTO junctions till City Mall.
The estimated cost of the project, which is expected to be completed in 18 months, is around Rs 100 crore. Also, a pumping station is proposed to be constructed on Mogra nullah at the estimated cost of Rs 393 crore and the expected time of construction is 20 months.
