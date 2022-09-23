e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC employs trans community members to spread awareness on waste segregation in city

On Thursday, September 22, nearly 200 trans persons participated in cleaning drive at Mini Seashore, Vashi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 11:24 AM IST
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has employed over a 100 transgender persons to spread awareness about waste segregation. For last nine months, the group of trans perons have been stagin street acts at traffic signals, visiting housing societies and announcing messages in the interior of the city.

The NMMC involved trans community from the city for various activities being conducted for Swachh Sarvekshan. According to a Hindustan Times report, on Thursday, September 22, nearly 200 trans persons participated in cleaning drive at Mini Seashore, Vashi.

The report quoted the Deputy municipal commissioner, Babasaheb Rajale saying that they received a certificate Best of India Record (BIR) for having on board almost 200 members of trans community.

The reports stated that the group of transpersons were aged between 20 to 50 years and have been trained by founder of a social organisation named Richa Sameet.

