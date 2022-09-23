e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Vocational training gains spotlight, govt ties up with Tata Institute of social sciences

The MoU is aims to take vocational education to 50% of schools by 2025.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Tata Institute of Social Sciences |

The School of Vocational Education (SVE), Tata Institute of Social Science signed an MoU with Samagra Shiksha, Government of Maharashtra under the Maharashtra Young Leaders Aspiration Development Program (MYLAP) in Mumbai, on September 21, 2022 to provide employment and vocational training to 15,000 students of Class 12 in Maharashtra.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Shri Deepak Kesarakar, Shri Ranjit Singh Deol, Shri Kailas Pagare, Professor MadhushreeSekhar, and Dr Tania Shaw. The MoU is aims to take vocational education to 50% of schools, by 2025, as mentioned in the National Education Policy 2020.

article-image

