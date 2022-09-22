Navi Mumbai: Pastor's son booked for filming police lock-up

Hit and run case: Lifer for 2 in Dhanbad judge’s murder |

The NRI Coastal police booked the son of the arrested pastor for allegedly making a video of the lock-up and police station premises without permission. The police seized the mobile phone and issued a notice to his son.

His son had brought food for his father at the police station and started recording the lock-up, said police.

According to police, at around 10.20 pm, Rabin Rajkumar, son of accused Rajkumar Yesudasan, came near the lockup on the pretext of giving food and started approaching the accused Yesudasan in the lockup. The act of the accused's son was a little suspicious, so the police personnel checked him. They found that he was recording a video of the lock-up,” said Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector from NRI Coastal police station.

Later, the police checked the whole video recorded on the mobile and found that he had also recorded other areas of the police station without permission. “We have seized his mobile for further investigation and a case was registered against him,” said Patil. He was booked under section 3 of the Official Secret Act 1923 for possession of approaching a prohibited area and section 120 of the Maharashtra police Act.

The accused, the father pastor of Seawoods church Rajkumar Yesudasan, was arrested in August second week after complaints registered by the Thane District Women and Child Welfare Department. Yesudasan was allegedly involved in sexually abusing minor girls, and given shelter at the Seawoods church. So far, four cases have been registered against Yesudasan for molestation and under the POCSO section.

