Mumbaikars can now play Garba till late; BEST introduces 26 additional Ho-Ho bus services for Navratri |

Mumbai: BEST will be operating 26 additional services from September 26 to October 4 on account of Navratri festival. The additional Hop on- Hop off bus services have been announced to facilitate smooth travel at night for revellers moving around the city for Garba and Devi darshan.

The open deck bus services will be operated in evening hours till midnight or until traffic ceases, said BEST in their statement. These services will be operating on following routes:

Gate Way of India and Juhu Beach via Maharshi Karve Road, Tardeo, Haji Ali, Worli Sea Face, Bandra SV Road, Linking Road, Juhu Tara Road to Juhu Beach.

Second route of AC buses will be operated between Juhu Beach and Gorai Depot via Juhu Bus Station, Mithibai College, JVPD New Link Road, Miithchowkey, Oriem Church, SV Road, Borivli Station, Gorai Depot.

"The Bus fare for open deck service will be Rs.150/- and for AC bus the fare will be Rs.60/- during Navratri Festival period. All devotees are requested to avail the facility of these Bus Service," the BEST statement read.