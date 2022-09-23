Dussehra rally: Intervention application of Eknath Shinde faction rejected by Bombay High Court

Dussehra rally: Interventions application of Eknath Shinde Faction MLA Sada Sarvankar rejected by Bombay High Court | FPJ

In a major setback to the Eknath Shinde camp, the Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the interventions application of Eknath Shinde Faction MLA Sada Sarvankar rejected by Bombay High Court.

The BMC has refused to give permission to the two factions for holding the rally, based on the local police's report which said that the event may cause law and order problems in the area.

Shiv Sena has been holding the rally on Dussehra every year since 1966. The event is significant this year as Sena is now split up into two factions and the rally was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uddhav Thackeray, in August, took a dig at Shinde, stating the party is not sure whether it will get permission for the event. Thackeray went on to say that whatever happens, he will hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park "Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Shiv Sainiks from all over the state will reach for this rally. We do not know these technical things whether the government will give permission or not. We will hold the rally. It doesn't matter to us whether others will hold rallies or not. Shiv Sena has grown not by traitors but by the blood of Shiv Sainiks," Thackeray had said addressing workers of his party.

Uddhav had said that a lot is happening in Maharashtra about which he will talk speak at the Dussehra rally.

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5.