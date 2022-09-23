Mumbai: Ravi Mhatre or Milind Narvekar, who is Sena chief Uddhav's 'right hand'?

Ravi Mhatre | Facebook

Mumbai: Shiv Sena member Ravi Mhatre, known as one of the trusted men of late Balasaheb Thackeray, has been visiting Matoshree often which has created buzz in the rumour mills about a significant change in Uddhav Thackeray's inner circle.

Mhatre, who was inactive for a while, has been spotted around Thackeray often these days, especially since Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

Reports suggest that Uddhav may distance himself from Milind Narvkar and keep Mhatre closer. Many rebelling legislators had alleged that Narvekar curbed their access to Thackeray and voicing their concerns.

According to a report in Maharashtra Times, Mhatre was accompanying Uddhav Thackeray during the event held at Goregaon's NESCO a couple days ago. The report further said that speculations are rife of Mhatre having replaced Narvekar and him being Thackeray's "right hand".

Who is Ravi Mhatre?

Ravi Mhatre has been part of Shiv Sena for long and was one of Balasaheb Thackeray's trusted men. He was the point of contact if anyone--Shiv Sena worker, leader or anyone--wanted to present their grivances to Balasaheb.

Reportedly, he also was the organiser of all his events as well.