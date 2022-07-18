e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Girl meets CM Eknath Shinde, asks to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation

As per media reports, the video is from Sunday when the girl had reached CM Eknath Shinde’s house to meet him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter/ Screen grab

A video of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has gone viral on social media in which the CM is talking to a girl child.

In the video, being shared on social media platforms, the girl says to Eknath Shinde, "when you had gone to Guwahati, you helped the flood victims there." She further can be heard asking the chief minister if she would become the chief minister after she helped the flood victims.

"If I would also help the flood victims by going into the water, would I too? Can I become chief minister?" the little girl asked.

Everyone present there laughed with joy after the girl asked this question. CM Eknath Shinde put his hand on the girl's shoulder and said, "It will happen."

After this, the girl asked Eknath Shinde that "will you take me to visit Guwahati during the upcoming Diwali vacation?" to which the chief minister smiled.

Eknath Shinde took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister in June this year overthrowing the then CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In Maharashtra, many MLAs of Shiv Sena rebelled during the staged political drama. The Shiv Sena MLAs, accompanied by Shinde, were then taken to a hotel in Surat and later Guwahati.

article-image

