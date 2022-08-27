e-Paper Get App
Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon
27 August 2022 07:50 AM IST

Mumbai Policespots body of missing teen near Naigaon Railway station

The body of a 15-year-old girl found in a bag on the roadside near Naigaon Railway Station in Palghar. Case registered u/s 302, body sent for post-mortem. The minor girl was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on her stomach. A kidnapping case was filed at Andheri PS after she didn't return long after her school ended. Further investigation is underway: Waliv Police.

27 August 2022 07:50 AM IST

BMC to construct 4-lane Goregaon creek bridge

The BMC has decided to construct a four-lane flyover to connect Andheri (east) to Goregaon (west), built across the Goregaon creek. The civic body has floated tenders worth Rs 418, 53,30,000 for its construction.

According to an officer from the bridges department, “This bridge will be 500-metre-long and 33-metre-wide, made of stainless steel. The bridge will use cable-based technology and will be illuminated.”

According to the BMC, there is a 36.6-metre-long road near Goregaon creek. In the development plan of 1991, the creek area was earmarked for the construction of a bridge. The civic body has now decided to take up the construction keeping in mind heavy traffic jams in the area.

Mumbai: BMC to construct 4-lane Goregaon creek bridge
