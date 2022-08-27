e-Paper Get App

Palghar: Four held from UP for cheating people with fake gold

They had taken Rs 12 lakh from one victim and given him 5 kilograms of this fake gold that turned out to be metal coated with yellow paint, Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Four held from UP for cheating people with fake gold | PTI

Four persons were arrested for allegedly cheating people in Maharashtra's Palghar district by giving them "gold coins" that they claimed were part of dug up treasure, a police official said on Saturday.

They had taken Rs 12 lakh from one victim and given him 5 kilograms of this fake gold that turned out to be metal coated with yellow paint, Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) said.

"After the victim filed a complaint with Valiv police station on July 25, a probe zeroed in on four persons and arrested them from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. We have seized 5 kilograms of yellowish leaves, pearls from them," he said.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Dharma Rai (19), Sanju Valia Rai (27), Shivram Hiralal Mali (57) and Meena Ramlal Solanki (45), the official said.

HomeMumbaiPalghar: Four held from UP for cheating people with fake gold

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

'It would have been a different game': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Shaheen Afridi's absence for...

'It would have been a different game': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Shaheen Afridi's absence for...

Union Minister Tudu visits Palghar as part of BJP's 'Mission 2024'

Union Minister Tudu visits Palghar as part of BJP's 'Mission 2024'

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka