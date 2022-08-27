Navi Mumbai: JNPA conducts beach cleaning activities under 'Swachh Sagar' campaign

Photo: File Image

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) conducted a beach cleaning drive at Pirwad Beach, Uran, Raigad under the "Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar/Clean Coast, Safe Sea" initiative by the Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways with a view to creating awareness on the importance of clean and safe sea coast for the environment.

The initiative is a citizen-led campaign to improve ocean health through collective action. The three main objectives of the campaign are to consume responsibly, segregate waste at home and dispose of it responsibly.

The event also coincides with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th year of the country’s independence. The coastal clean-up drive will be carried out at 75 beaches across the country with 75 volunteers for every km of the coastline.

All the employees of JNPA actively participated in this cause as a small step to save and protect the seashore along with local communities residing near the seashores. Through this campaign, a mass behavioural change among the masses is intended by raising awareness about how plastic usage is destroying our marine life.

Additionally, JN Port conducted a training session for the JNPA employees and the officials from other terminals to create awareness & of the importance of a clean and safe sea coast for the environment through a presentation.

JNPA employees organized a street play to highlight the importance of clean & safe sea coast with a social message about the negative impact of plastic waste and other garbage on marine life.

